In this article











How to feel your breasts

There's no right or wrong way to feel your breasts, but you should do it regularly.



When you check your breasts frequently you get used to how they normally feel, which means you are more likely to spot any changes.



One good way to check your breasts is to start with a flat hand and pat around the breast in a circular motion.



Check you whole breast, up to your neck and into your armpits. A mirror can help you look at the parts you can't see easily.



You might find that using body lotion or soap helps.



