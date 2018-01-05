>
Breast lumps: Spotting the signs of breast cancer
  
When to feel your breasts
When to feel your breasts


There's no set time of the day that you should feel your breasts, but it's a good idea to make it part of your daily routine, that way you will definitely do it regularly.

You could do it in the bath or shower, when you use body lotion or when you get dressed.

Remember, your breasts change constantly throughout your life - puberty, being pregnant and the menopause all make a difference.

They also change just before your period - you might notice that your breasts feel heavier and fuller, they may also be tender or lumpy.

But the more often you feel your breasts, the more you get used to these changes, allowing you to spot abnormalities more easily.
