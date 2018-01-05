>
>
Breast lumps: Spotting the signs of breast cancer
  
Changes to look out for
In this article

Changes to look out for


If you find a lump in your breast then it can be a worry. Often cancerous lumps will feel hard, but can totally vary in shape and size. But it's not just a lump that you should be looking out for. You should also keep an eye out for the following changes:

• Changes in size or shape of your breasts
• Changes in skin texture such as puckering or dimpling (a bit like the skin of an orange)
• If your nipple becomes inverted, changes position or shape
• A lump or thickening of breast tissue, that feels different from the rest of your breast
• Redness or a rash on your skin and/or around your nipple
• Discharge from one or both of your nipples
• Swelling or constant pain in your armpit, around your collarbone or in your breast
- Changes to look out for
Sophie Herdman
04/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         