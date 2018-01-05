Changes to look out for

If you find a lump in your breast then it can be a worry. Often cancerous lumps will feel hard, but can totally vary in shape and size. But it's not just a lump that you should be looking out for. You should also keep an eye out for the following changes:





• Changes in size or shape of your breasts

• Changes in skin texture such as puckering or dimpling (a bit like the skin of an orange)

• If your nipple becomes inverted, changes position or shape

• A lump or thickening of breast tissue, that feels different from the rest of your breast

• Redness or a rash on your skin and/or around your nipple

• Discharge from one or both of your nipples