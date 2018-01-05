>
Breast lumps: Spotting the signs of breast cancer
  
What to do if you spot something abnormal
What to do if you spot something abnormal


If you notice any changes, it's important to visit your doctor and get yourself checked out as soon as possible.

If you feel more comfortable with a female GP you can ask for one. If you are asked to a screening, all of the screening staff are women too.

Don't be scared of talking to your GP or delay going - if you're diagnosed earlier you might have simpler treatment options.

And the sooner you go the sooner you'll know if your breasts are healthy or not.


