Where to get more information

Breast Cancer Care has a free, confidential helpline. They can also use an interpreter if you'd rather speak in a language that isn't English. The number is 0808 800 6000.



If you don't want to talk to anyone, the Breast Cancer Care website has lots of information too.



Some women can find it scary to check their breasts for fear that they may discover something - but taking control of your health by regularly checking your breasts could save your life.