Get in shape with British Military Fitness
The benefits of exercise in the fresh air are well known, but BMF also offers the support and motivation of exercising in a group. The sessions, which last for an hour, take place in parks throughout London and selected places throughout Britain. BMF is incredibly flexible: you can sign up for one class a week, buy a block of sessions or set up a direct debit for unlimited membership to attend as many classes as you want in any of the parks. There are discounts for under 21s, over 60s, teachers and health workers. Members are all ages and sizes.
After my friend's conversion, when I heard that a new class was starting in my local park I thought I’d give it a try. Now believe me I’m no fitness freak, I am a forty something with three kids and a very stressful job so this was going to be a challenge! BMF sessions are carefully planned and structured to vary the exercises and offer a challenge to participants whatever their level. Just when you feel you can’t do any more, the instructors change the exercise/activity and your energy is renewed. It’s all about encouraging you to try harder and do the best you can. I have been attending for two months now and no two sessions have been the same.
There are three levels of fitness and you wear a vest to indicate your level: blue for unfit to moderately fit, red for the reasonably fit and green for the very fit. The exercises are planned to challenge you whatever level you are at. Individuals are referred to by the number on their vest, and in team activities we shout out encouragement to each other.
You are encouraged to try your best to do all of the exercises unless you have an injury, in which case a more suitable exercise is suggested. When you exercise in the gym you may think you are pushing yourself, but it’s nothing compared to the effort the BMF instructors get out of you. I have found that I have aches in places that I have never ached before. Instructors joke and banter with you, but are careful to build up your confidence.
Some sample exercises include the ‘beans’ - when the instructor shouts the name of a bean you jump to do the exercise. String beans are lying on the ground stretching your arms and legs, baked beans mean curling -up in a ball on the ground, runner beans mean running very fast on the spot - you get the idea!
I am wimp when it comes to cold, but nothing can beat the feeling of achievement after having done an hour of hard exercise in adverse weather. BMF might not be for everyone; if you prefer exercising on your own or don’t enjoy being told what to do (let alone getting covered in mud), then this isn’t for you. Having said that, I urge you to have a go as I challenge anyone not to feel great when it’s all over. The first class is a free taster so why not give it a try!
To find out more visit the BMF website, www.britmilfit.com
Teresa Donoghue
Health and Fitness Editor
21/07/2009
