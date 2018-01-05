|
Bum exercises: The complete guide to bum exercises
|Article in images
|
|
Too big, too flabby, too flat, too much sag... our opinions on our bums vary but we've got the power to change things.
By following these bum exercises you can tone up a generous booty and firm your jelly for a bikini-ready behind.
But it's gonna take some hard work! A pert, pretty posterior isn't gonna magically appear on your behind. You've gotta take these bum exercises seriously.
If you're ready and you're up for it then read on to find out more about your bum, the best bum exercises, and more advice on how to improve the shape and appearance of your beloved backside!
Rear of the Year? You!
PH, CB
|
Health and Fitness Editor
11/08/2011
|
Article Plan Bum exercises: The complete guide to a beautiful bum ▼
|