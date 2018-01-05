>
Bum exercises: The complete guide to a beautiful bum
Article in images

Exercises to strengthen the bum: side leg lift

 

- Exercises to strengthen the bum: side leg lift
This second exercise will help to strengthen your bum.

Exercise: Side leg lift at 90° angle.

Starting position: Lie down on your left side with your head resting on your left arm and your legs stretched out at 90% in front of you. Engage your core muscles by imagining your trying to pin your bellybutton to your spine. Don't forget to breathe!

Movement: Breathe in and lift your stretched right leg upwards. Breathe out at the top. Return to the starting position, breathe in and start again.

Repetitions:
- Beginner: 3 sets of 20 reps with 1 min 30 seconds rest.
- Intermediate: 4 sets of 30 reps with 1 min 15 seconds rest.
- Advanced: 5 sets of 40 reps with 1 min rest.




  
  
