- Exercises to strengthen the bum: side leg lift

|
Bum exercises: The complete guide to a beautiful bum
|Article in images
|
|
Exercise: Side leg lift at 90° angle.
Starting position: Lie down on your left side with your head resting on your left arm and your legs stretched out at 90% in front of you. Engage your core muscles by imagining your trying to pin your bellybutton to your spine. Don't forget to breathe!
Movement: Breathe in and lift your stretched right leg upwards. Breathe out at the top. Return to the starting position, breathe in and start again.
Repetitions:
- Beginner: 3 sets of 20 reps with 1 min 30 seconds rest.
- Intermediate: 4 sets of 30 reps with 1 min 15 seconds rest.
- Advanced: 5 sets of 40 reps with 1 min rest.
|
Health and Fitness Editor
11/08/2011
|
Article Plan Bum exercises: The complete guide to bum exercises ▼
|