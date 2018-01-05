>
>
Bum exercises: The complete guide to a beautiful bum
Article in images

Exercises to maintain a tight bum

 

- Exercises to maintain a tight bum
To achieve a toned bum for the long term, here's one last exercise to try:

Exercise: Lifting crunch.

Starting position: Lie on your back, with your legs bent, your feet on the floor hip-width apart, arms flat on the floor alongisde your body.

Movement: Lift your pelvis up by contracting your bum as tightly as possible. When your thighs are in line with your back, lower back down.

Repetitions:
- Beginner: 3 sets of 15 reps with 1 min 30 seconds rest.
- Intermediate: 4 sets of 20 reps with 1 min 15 seconds rest.
- Advanced: 5 sets of 25 reps with 1 min rest.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
11/08/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         