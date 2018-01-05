- Exercises to maintain a tight bum

|
Bum exercises: The complete guide to a beautiful bum
|Article in images
|
|
Exercise: Lifting crunch.
Starting position: Lie on your back, with your legs bent, your feet on the floor hip-width apart, arms flat on the floor alongisde your body.
Movement: Lift your pelvis up by contracting your bum as tightly as possible. When your thighs are in line with your back, lower back down.
Repetitions:
- Beginner: 3 sets of 15 reps with 1 min 30 seconds rest.
- Intermediate: 4 sets of 20 reps with 1 min 15 seconds rest.
- Advanced: 5 sets of 25 reps with 1 min rest.
|
Health and Fitness Editor
11/08/2011
|
Article Plan Bum exercises: The complete guide to bum exercises ▼
|