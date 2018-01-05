Exercises to maintain a tight bum To achieve a toned bum for the long term, here's one last exercise to try:



Exercise: Lifting crunch.



Starting position: Lie on your back, with your legs bent, your feet on the floor hip-width apart, arms flat on the floor alongisde your body.



Movement: Lift your pelvis up by contracting your bum as tightly as possible. When your thighs are in line with your back, lower back down.



Repetitions:

- Beginner: 3 sets of 15 reps with 1 min 30 seconds rest.

- Intermediate: 4 sets of 20 reps with 1 min 15 seconds rest.

- Advanced: 5 sets of 25 reps with 1 min rest.





