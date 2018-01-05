Exercises for your bum: exercises to tone up your bum Doing sports isn't always enough to achieve the derriere you long for!



To get a shapely bum, you need to combine physical activities with exercises that target the buttocks.



Ideally, you should do these exercises every other day, gradually increasing the level of difficulty and intensity.



Toning



Exercise: Kneeling leg press.



Starting position: On all fours on the floor, supporting yourself with your elbows.



Movement: Breathe in and extend a leg outwards, pushing your heel backwards. Breathe out during the movement then return to the starting position and start again.



Repetitions:

- Beginner: 3 sets of 25 reps with 2 min rest.

- Intermediate: 4 sets of 35 reps with 1 min 30 seconds rest.

- Advanced: 5 sets of 40 reps with 1 min rest.





