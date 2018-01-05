Causes and Symptoms of Anorexia Nervosa | Parenting Guide

In this article























Anorexia nervosa: symptoms and causes



Anorexia isn't a simple trend that young girls decide to adopt overnight. Anorexia is an extremely complex illness that psychiatrists still struggle to explain fully because it has so many potential causes.



In the UK, around one in every 200 women suffers from Anorexia and one in every 2,000 men. In the 15 to 30 age group it's one in every 100 women*.



These are figures that are not going down despite awareness of the problem in the world of fashion and in the women's press.



To better understand Anorexia we look at potential causes, symptoms and how we can help prevent Anorexia from affecting ourselves, our friends and, most importantly, our children.



Photo of Isabelle Caro from No Anorexia campaign, photo by Oliveiro Toscani

NB: The model featured in the campaign died as a result of her anorexia.



