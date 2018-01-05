>
>

Causes and Symptoms of Anorexia Nervosa | Parenting Guide

 
Dealing with anorexia: a parenting guide
In this article
Anorexia nervosa: symptoms and causes

Anorexia isn't a simple trend that young girls decide to adopt overnight. Anorexia is an extremely complex illness that psychiatrists still struggle to explain fully because it has so many potential causes.

In the UK, around one in every 200 women suffers from Anorexia and one in every 2,000 men. In the 15 to 30 age group it's one in every 100 women*.

These are figures that are not going down despite awareness of the problem in the world of fashion and in the women's press.

To better understand Anorexia we look at potential causes, symptoms and how we can help prevent Anorexia from affecting ourselves, our friends and, most importantly, our children.

Read on for explanations...


* Figures from www.nhs.uk and www.disordered-eating.co.uk

Photo of Isabelle Caro from No Anorexia campaign, photo by Oliveiro Toscani
NB: The model featured in the campaign died as a result of her anorexia.

PJO, CB.
With thanks to Ada Picard, researcher in psychiatry at the Montsouris Institute, specialising in eating disorders; and to Gail, Emily and Julie.  
Health and Fitness Editor
02/08/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menThe massive rose gold trend
Foods that you can easily grow at homeCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         