Anorexia symptoms :signs and symptoms of anorexia nervosa





Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder of a psychological nature.It manifests itself through a determined loss of appetite, weight loss BMI below 17.5) and amenorrhoea (absence of menstruation).Though teen's are often predisposed to be picky eaters, it's worth keeping an eye out for changes in their behaviour towards food and at meal times. Anorexia often starts with cutting out certain foods such as fat or chocolate and develops into unhealthy obsessions with controlling what's ingested.





Anorexia nervosa is often accompanied with psychological symptoms, specific to different types of Anorexia In the case of purely "restrictive" Anorexia (where the person eats next to nothing), the anorexic is often a hardworking person, a perfectionist, obsessive, even.This was the case of Emily, 34, who was anorexic for a year when she was 17, and who ended up in hospital twice: "I was a very clever child and always got good grades at school. The Anorexia started when I was trying to work out who I was deep down. It was a way of rebelling against my parents."In the case of binge-eating/purging profiles (vomitting, use of laxatives), sufferers can be distinguished by their impulsiveness and high emotions. Bulmia often goes hand in hand with Anorexia In all cases, anorexics are often physically and intellectually hyperactive people.

