Anorexia causes: what are the causes of anorexia?

In all cases, anorexics are characterised by their quest for control and the "ideal", either to avoid disappointing their parents, or to get noticed. There are as many anorexic profiles as there are sufferers because the causes of the disorder are diverse. Despite that, the majority of the time, anorexia begins with the onset of puberty.Up until then, the teenager was a perfect little girl and then, all of a sudden, her breasts grow, she wants boys to like her and she wants to be independent from her parents.But anorexia can also stem from a desire to erase all traces of femininity."If womanly curves aren't accepted by a father, you end up wanting to get rid of them to make him happy. That's what happened with me, when I was 13, when my Dad referred to me as a slut when he saw me showing off my figure," explains Gail. anorexia might also be triggered by a tense family situation, where family members don't talk. The teenager will express themself in family conflicts by punishing themself and taking on responsibility, like a martyr.In all cases, anorexics are characterised by their quest for control and the "ideal", either to avoid disappointing their parents, or to get noticed.

