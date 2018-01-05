In this article























Anorexia: the quest to weigh nothing





Instead of going on a



"It all started with a school trip when I hardly ate anything. I lost 10kg (22lbs or 1.6stone) in a fortnight. When I came back home, my parents didn't recognise me. Six months later, I weighed 38kg (5.10 stone). But I still thought I was



"I was hospitalised for two months and when I came out my weight plummeted to 35kg (5,5 stone). I didn't have any limits.



"I was quite happy when at 17, I could get into my eight-year-old sister's shorts," remembers Emily.







"I wanted to lose more and more weight so I'd be wiped off the map, so I'd weigh nothing. I think that at the time, my vision was really warped, I saw myself as obese. When I looked at photos of myself, I didn't recognise myself," says Gail.



Anorexics also enter into competitions with each other to see who can weigh they least. This type of interaction and "support" can often be found online in forums and even with personal friends. Anorexia always begins with a few excess pounds that young girls love to loathe.Instead of going on a healthy diet , some go straight into starving themselves, which leads to spectacular but potentially deadly weight loss "It all started with a school trip when I hardly ate anything. I lost 10kg (22lbs or 1.6stone) in a fortnight. When I came back home, my parents didn't recognise me. Six months later, I weighed 38kg (5.10 stone). But I still thought I was fat "I was hospitalised for two months and when I came out my weight plummeted to 35kg (5,5 stone). I didn't have any limits."I was quite happy when at 17, I could get into my eight-year-old sister's shorts," remembers Emily. Anorexia is a form of slow suicide, not necessarily on a conscious level, where the teenager, on the quest for perfection, doesn't see what they really look like."I wanted to lose more and more weight so I'd be wiped off the map, so I'd weigh nothing. I think that at the time, my vision was really warped, I saw myself as obese. When I looked at photos of myself, I didn't recognise myself," says Gail.Anorexics also enter into competitions with each other to see who can weigh they least. This type of interaction and "support" can often be found online in forums and even with personal friends.

