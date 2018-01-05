|
Causes and Symptoms of Anorexia Nervosa
Understanding anorexia
All anorexics will tell you that despite some malaises, they feel well and light, as if they're "floating".
It could be compared to a quest for drunkenness, like a drug that they can no longer go without.
Gail explains: "What's terrible is that the less you eat, the better you feel. It's like you dope yourself on hunger.
"You're stoned, like in a trance where you're receptive to everything. You're hypersensitive."
For Emily: "Anorexia was a cry for help, it's about being unrestful. Some people will get into drugs, me, I got into Anorexia. I wanted to take control of my body and see how far I could go."
02/08/2011
