Understanding anorexia

All anorexics will tell you that despite some malaises, they feel well and light, as if they're "floating".



It could be compared to a quest for drunkenness, like a drug that they can no longer go without.



Gail explains: "What's terrible is that the less you eat, the better you feel. It's like you dope yourself on hunger.



"You're stoned, like in a trance where you're receptive to everything. You're hypersensitive."



