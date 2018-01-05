>
Causes and Symptoms of Anorexia Nervosa
  
Pro-ana websites: what are they?
Pro-ana websites (sites that promote anorexia) feed young girls' fascination with weight loss.

What's more, certain celebs like Nicole Richie appear to endorse them by proudly wearing the famous pro-ana red bracelet.

"I knew by heart all the commandments that appeared on certain pro-ana websites, I followed word for word all the rules about body shape and what to eat... These sites captured my attention and drew me in even more," says Julie.

Many young girls type "how to become anorexic" into search engines and these websites make the situation worse by providing them with "techniques".

Anorexics find a new identity in these sites, a community that comforts them, whilst the real world seems more and more hostile towards them.

"I no longer had any friends in real life, and it was only through these sites that I felt understood," Julie explains.
02/08/2011
