Causes and Symptoms of Anorexia Nervosa
  
Anorexia and damage caused to your body
A lot of young girls don't seem to be aware of the effects of the illness.

Of course, death is at the end of the tunnel but "when you're a kid, you don't care. You don't imagine yourself dying, you think you're superior to everyone else," says Gail.

However, 30% of anorexics die either through undernourishment or suicide.

Beyond that, young girls also forget about the physical damage the illness causes, damage that the pro-ana sites avoid taking about:

"At 25, I'd lost all my teeth, my skin was flaky, my hair was falling out... and I almost lost my daughter because there was nothing to eat in my tummy. It's quite a disgusting image but kids need to be made aware of it."


Photo of Isabelle Caro, who died in December 2010
02/08/2011
