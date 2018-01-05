>
Causes and Symptoms of Anorexia Nervosa
  
Anorexia and the need to be loved
Anorexia and the need to be loved


"When you're anorexic, you're lacking in love. You're basically sending out an SOS, screaming out to people: 'please love me, look at me, I'm disappearing! I'm getting smaller and smaller but I'm still here,'" explains Gail.

As a mother, she never stops showing her daughter how much she loves her. It's an expression of love that was never given to her as a child.

"If parents don't tell their children that they're the most beautiful and the best, how are they going to cope? The family is the place we have our roots in.
 
"I don't think that parents are at fault but they don't always know how to express their love. They need to accept that their child isn't a clone of them, they need to leave them to choose their own path in life," says Gael.
