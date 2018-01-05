Anorexia treatment: common treatments for anorexia

In this article























For Emily, being hospitalised was a help: "When I was in hospital, I could breathe, I was away from the pressures of school and my family. After the second hospitalisation, I didn't need to go back again." Anorexia nervosa stems from a deep malaise that needs to be identified. Visiting a therapist is therefore highly recommended as an in-depth treatment.But when the patient reaches a critical weight, hospitalisation (with inpatient treatment) becomes inevitable.In some parts of England, Anorexia is treated by community mental health teams, which are made up of different health and social care professionals. In other areas, there are units that specialise in treating eating disorders and some services also specialise in treating young people.Treatment for Anorexia usually includes psychological treatment (talking to a therapist or counsellor) as well as advice on eating and nutrition to help with safe weight gain.The growth, development and weight of children is monitored particularly closely and their height checked against the average for their age and sex For Emily, being hospitalised was a help: "When I was in hospital, I could breathe, I was away from the pressures of school and my family. After the second hospitalisation, I didn't need to go back again."

