Overcoming anorexia: how to get over anorexia
Overcoming anorexia: how to get over anorexia


30% of anorexics manage to overcome their illness. Ex-anorexics often go through a phase of bulimia after having deprived their body for so long, but they usually end up stabilising their eating habits.

For Gail, healing came through sport. "I did 13 hours of workouts and karate a week, it was a way of transforming all the energy I'd put into destroying myself into something constructive. And music, my passion, helped save me too."

Though exercise can be a healthy alternative be wary of mania's and obsessions developing. A person who can become anorexic also has the capacity to swap one addicition for another.

Anorexia is often incurable and even though the patient learns to manage their impulses there is always a chance of it recurring if things go wrong in their lives at a later point.

Constant support is necessary in all recovering anorexics as it would be with any other addiction.


