Contraception options - choose the right one for you!
Where can I get them?
Where can I get them?


Contraceptives are widely available in the UK and so finding somewhere that distributes contraception should not be a problem, you can always find condoms in corner shops if things get desperate.

As well as this there is a new method available online at Health Express called The Contraception Checker where you answer a few multiple choice questions and it gives you the best option based on your answers.

But if you want to discuss all of the possibilities Caroline says: "I would recommend that before you see your GP, you first get as much information as you can either from online or from leaflets in Dr’s offices.

After that book an appointment with your GP or go to a walk-in clinic at a local family planning clinic where you can get advice about every type of contraception and how they can work for you."

