Contraception options - choose the right one for you!
In this article
The IUD
It might look a bit daunting but the IUD can be a really great option for those who don't like the idea of hormone based methods. It's also a good choice for women who could want to get pregnant in the near future and those who want a long lasting method which they can forget about.
The IUD is a small T-shaped device that is inserted into your womb and stops you getting pregnant by preventing sperm surviving in the cervix, womb or fallopian tubes. It can also thin the lining of the womb so that a fertilised egg cannot implant itself.
Another thing that the IUD can be used for is emergency contraception up to five days after you have sex.
Pros:
Cons:
Maria Bell
26/09/2013
