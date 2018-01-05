In this article





























The IUS

The IUS is another fixed LARC method of contraception but main difference between the IUS and the IUD is that the IUS is hormone based.



Like the IUD the IUS must be fitted by a trained medical profesional and sits inside your womb. Once it is fitted it acts immediately to prevent pregnancy but the IUS lasts for up to five years.



It a similar small T-shape device and works by releasing the progestogen hormone into your womb, this thickens the mucus from your cervix so that it's hard for the sperm to meet the egg. It also thins the womb lining so it's less likely for a fertilised egg to attach itself and it can stop egg production altogether.



The IUS can be a really good option for women who have other medical reasons like migranes, who cannot take a combined hormone option and also do not want to have to think about contraception every time they have sex.



Pros:

It's more than 99% effective.

It can be removed at any time and your fertility and cycle will go back to normal.

It can be used by women with migranes.

Like the IUD, once it is fitted you can forget about it until it needs to be removed five years later. Cons:

It's quite a painful procedure when the IUS is put in.

Side effects can include mood swings, skin problems and breast tenderness.

