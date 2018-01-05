In this article





























The Contraceptive Implant

The contraceptive implant is a really discreet and easy way to protect yourself from falling pregnant.



Caroline says: "What women love about the implant is that once it is fitted it lasts for three years and then they can forget about it. Plus, because it's fitted just under the skin on the underside of the arm it's not visible for others to see."



To fit the implant a health professional must insert the small flexible tube (which is filled with hormones) under the skin of your upper arm. This tube produces progestogen to prevent pregnancy and lasts for three years.



This is another great option for those women who are thinking about pregnancy in the future but want a longer-term, temporary (we know that sounds odd) method, as once it is removed your fertility levels go straight back to normal!



Pros:

Once it is in you don't have to think about contraception for three years.

It's good for those who cannot remember to take the Pill.

It is not affected by other medicines.

If you experience negative side effects it can be taken out immediately by a health professional. Cons:

Sometimes the fact that you can feel the implant can put women off.

Irregular, unpredictable bleeding.

