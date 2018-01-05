>
Contraceptive Injections
Contraceptive Injections


Caroline says: "Women who use the injection tend to really like it, mainly for the fact that it is extremely effective."

The contraceptive injection comes in two forms: Depo-Provera which lasts for 12 weeks and Noristerat which lasts for eight weeks. It works by thickening the mucus of the cervix which stops the sperm reaching the eggs, and if used correctly can be 99-100% effective.


Pros:
  • Once you have it you can forget about contraception for up to 12 weeks.
  • It helps with sorting out PMS, bad cycles and can for some women mean that they have no bleed at all.
  • It is not affected by other medication.
Cons:
  • It cannot be reversed within the 12 or eight week period if you experience side effects.
  • Once you stop getting the injection it can takes a while for your cycle to settle back to normal.
  • Side effects can include, weight gain, headaches, mood swings and breast tenderness.
  • It can cause thinning of the bones but usually this is OK for most women because your body naturally replaces the bone once you stop the injections.

