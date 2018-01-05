In this article





























The Combined Pill

If used correctly then the combined Pill can be more than 99% effective in stopping you from getting pregnant, but it has to be taken orally every day - at more or less the same time so if you're forgetful, this is not the option for you!



The combined pill is another hormone based method which contains oestrogen and progestogen. These are naturally released into your ovaries after you swallow it and work to stop your ovaries releasing your egg.



You take the Pill every day for 21 days and then have a seven day break which is usually when you will have a light period-like bleed. After the seven days you start a new pack of 21 pills and so on.



The combined contraceptive pill is one of the most popular methods of contraception as it is taken orally. The big pull for most women who use it is that you can also control when you have your periods so that if you need to go on holiday at that time of the month, you can delay it for another month and everyone's happy!



Pros:

It allows you to take control of your periods.

Some pills can help clear up acne and bad skin.

It is a relatively simple method of contraception and doesn't involve anything being left inside your body, like the IUD, IUS or implant.

If you stop taking the Pill your levels of fertilty should go back to normal fairly quickly. Cons:

It can have side effects including mood swings, breast tenderness and headaches.

Some people say they gain weight after taking the Pill there is no actual evidence for this.

You have to take it every day, at the same time for it to work.

Other medications like antibiotics can interfere with the Pill and make it less effective. Always check with your GP.

