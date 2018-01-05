In this article





























The Progestogen-only pill

The main difference between the combined pill and the progestogen-only pill is the fact that it only contains one hormone - progesterone, unsurprisingly.



This means that is it a really good option for women who like taking the pill but for medical reasons cannot take the combined pill. For example women who are over the age of 35 who smoke or are overweight or have other health related problems.



It works in the same way as the combined pill by thickening the mucus in the womb making it harder for sperm to reach an egg, whilst also preventing the egg from sticking to the womb by thinning the womb lining.



You also take the progestogen-only pill orally in the same manner as the combined pill with a seven day break. If used correctly by taking it at the same time every day then it is 99% effective.



Pros:

You're not likely to have a regular bleed.

It is over 99% effective.

It is a good option for those who cannot take other hormone options like the combined pill, patch or vaginal ring for medical reasons.

If you stop taking it your levels of fertility should go back to normal relatively swiftly.

It's a simple, non-invasive option. Cons:

There can be side effects such as acne, weight gain or mood swings.

If you do not take it correctly there is increased risk of pregnancy.

