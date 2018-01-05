In this article





























Condoms female and male

Condoms are the most common form of contraception which are a protective barrier usually made from very thin latex which either cover the penis (male condom) or is worn inside the vagina (female condom).



Caroline says: "The huge advantage of barrier methods is that they protect you against STI’s. Also you only have to use them when you need them, you don’t have to worry about something that is going to affect your health or your body at any time other than when you’re using them during sex."



Male condoms are 98% effective while female condoms are about 95%. These are the only method of contraception which will protect you from getting STI's and STD's so although the other options might be a bit less gross, condoms are the most important!



Pros:

They are quick, easy and widely available.

You only have to use them as and when you need them.

They protect against STIs and STDs.

There are no added health risks involved. Cons:

Although they are usually 95-98% effective depending on which option you use, there is the risk of condoms splitting.

Some people do not like them because they change 'the feel' of sex.

Putting on a condom can ruin the moment.

Some people can be allergic to latex.

