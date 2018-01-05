In this article





























The Vaginal Ring

One of the lesser known contraceptive methods, the vaginal ring might sound slightly terrifying but it does have a lot of advantages.



The ring is made of plastic and measures about 2.1 inches across - and one size fits all. It needs to be removed and disposed of every three weeks so you can have one week off where you will normally have a period-like bleed, lasting a few days.



The ring works in a similar way to the Pill because of the hormonal element - it releases both oestrogen and progestogen into the blood stream, this means some of the Pill's side effects can also be the same for the contraceptive ring. On the plus side you won't need to think about it every day - just once every three weeks.



Caroline says: "The ring will best suit women that can’t remember to take a pill every day!"



Pros:

It only has to be changed every three weeks.

It is 99% effective.

It can regulate your periods.

It's easy to insert and remove and does not interrupt sex.

Unlike the Pill, if you are sick or ill it will not be affected. Cons:

The side effects can include headaches, spotting, vaginal irritation, mood swings and acne.

Small increase in the risk of arterial thrombosis.

