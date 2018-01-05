>
>
Contraception options - choose the right one for you!
  
What are the options?
In this article

When it comes to choosing the right contraception method, no wonder things can get confusing - there are so many different approaches!

Long Acting Reversible Contraception methods will protect you on a longer term basis and only need to be changed every once in a while, whereas short term Contraception methods need to be renewed and replaced more regularly.

There are also barrier methods of contraception to consider and of course, for those moments when we get caught out, there is emergency Contraception too!

LARC's (Long Acting Reversible Contraception):
The Contraceptive Implant
The Contraceptive Injection
The IUD
The IUS

Short Term: 
The Combined pill
The Progesterone-only pill
The Contraceptive Patch
The Vaginal Ring

Barrier Methods:
The female and male Condom
Diaphragms and Caps

Emergency Contraception

There's a lot to take in as each option has different pros and cons, so read on to find out more!



26/09/2013
