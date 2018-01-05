In this article





























What are the options?

When it comes to choosing the right contraception method, no wonder things can get confusing - there are so many different approaches!



Long Acting Reversible Contraception methods will protect you on a longer term basis and only need to be changed every once in a while, whereas short term Contraception methods need to be renewed and replaced more regularly.



There are also barrier methods of contraception to consider and of course, for those moments when we get caught out, there is emergency Contraception too!



LARC's (Long Acting Reversible Contraception):

The Contraceptive Implant

The Contraceptive Injection

The IUD

The IUS



Short Term:

The Combined pill

The Progesterone-only pill

The Contraceptive Patch

The Vaginal Ring



Barrier Methods:

The female and male Condom

Diaphragms and Caps



Emergency Contraception



There's a lot to take in as each option has different pros and cons, so read on to find out more!



