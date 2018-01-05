Cravings: Five tips to stop cravings the healthy way
Sometimes the need for that Red Velvet cupcake or extra chocolate bar between meals can be too much to resist, but how can you stop cravings without going totally mad?
We asked Sharmain Davis, Nutritional Expert for Maxitone
to share her secrets to shut out 99.9% of cravings the healthy way (and shut the 0.01% left up too!)
Sharmain says, "Differentiating cravings from hunger is key; a craving can occur at any time during the day, including immediately after a meal, and can be triggered by an internal and/or external cause.
Whether it's boredom, depression, stress
, tiredness
, lack of sleep or reactions triggered by the smell of food, the sound of cooking or even seeing food in an advert or shop window, most of the time it won't be genuine hunger that you're feeling."
Whichever direction temptation comes from, it's time to kick those cravings to the curb with our five top tips to make sure that chocolate bar stays firmly on the shelf!