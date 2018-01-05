In this article











Keep a food diary

The first place to start when you're trying to tackle your cravings is to establish the cause.



Sharmain says: "The best way to establish the exact cause of your craving is to keep a food diary and record your mood and activity in and around your meals and snacks.



After three days, read back looking for common patterns of food choices, mood and activity at the time of eating."



This way if there are certain moods and emotions that make you reach for the cake so to speak, you can try to tackle them in a healthier way.



A simple one is that if you're tired when you eat - get more sleep!





