>
>
Cravings: Five tips to stop cravings the healthy way
  
Keep a food diary
In this article

Keep a food diary


The first place to start when you're trying to tackle your cravings is to establish the cause.

Sharmain says: "The best way to establish the exact cause of your craving is to keep a food diary and record your mood and activity in and around your meals and snacks.  

After three days, read back looking for common patterns of food choices, mood and activity at the time of eating."

This way if there are certain moods and emotions that make you reach for the cake so to speak, you can try to tackle them in a healthier way. 

A simple one is that if you're tired when you eat - get more sleep! 

16/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trend100 baby names fit for a royal
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         