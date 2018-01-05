>
>
Cravings: Five tips to stop cravings the healthy way
  
Stay hydrated
In this article

Stay hydrated


A little known reason for cravings is actually being dehydrated - so next time you think you're due a snack, it may just be that you need a glass of water!

Sharmain says: "Our brains often confuse thirst for hunger and so we eat when we should drink! 

To make sure you are drinking each day, aim to drink about one and a half to three litres of low calorie fluid or water."

Plus, by drinking extra fluids, you'll feel fuller for longer, meaning those pesky mid-afternoon cravings can become a thing of the past. 

16/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         