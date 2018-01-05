Stay hydrated

A little known reason for cravings is actually being dehydrated - so next time you think you're due a snack, it may just be that you need a glass of water!



Sharmain says: "Our brains often confuse thirst for hunger and so we eat when we should drink!



To make sure you are drinking each day, aim to drink about one and a half to three litres of low calorie fluid or water."



Plus, by drinking extra fluids, you'll feel fuller for longer, meaning those pesky mid-afternoon cravings can become a thing of the past.

