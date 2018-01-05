>
Cravings: Five tips to stop cravings the healthy way
  
Eat regular small meals
Eat regular small meals


So are you actually hungry or do you just think you are?

The main issue is that people tend to stick to the three big meals a day programme.

"While this is good, it is actually much better for your metabolism, energy levels, digestion and of course for combating cravings, to have five smaller meals each day.

Eat five small meals or snacks through the day, timing one for every three to four hours and select from healthy choices such as fibrous vegetables, complex carbohydrates and lean protein."

And when you really need to snack, reach for a healthy alternative to your usual salty or sugary cravings.

Sharmain suggests low fat yoghurt with fruit or a handful of unsalted nuts and raisins to keep you going between meals and stop you heading to the cookie jar.

