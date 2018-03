In this article











Keep it balanced

As with anything, it is also about having a good balance in your diet to make sure you get everything you need so that you don't even think of reaching for that sugary something.



Sharmain says: "Consider the balance of nutrients in your meals; carbs, fat and protein have different satiating effects.



Including the correct proportions of each food group at every meal may help to avoid the rumbling of your tummy so soon after you’ve eaten too. "



Crave no more!