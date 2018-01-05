>
>
Cravings: Five tips to stop cravings the healthy way
  
Find a distraction
In this article

Find a distraction


Sharmain says: "Once you have established a pattern and cause, it’s time to change your behaviour from ‘coping’ to a ‘reaction’ to either an internal or external craving.  

The best way to change one habit is to replace it with another feel good (non-food) habit! Alongside your food diary, pencil in another column titled ‘diversion’.  Next to each craving occasion insert an alternative (non-food) activity, which is realistic and relevant for you to do.

For example, if you crave sweet foods after lunch at work go for a brisk walk around the block, do some online window shopping whilst on your break, read a magazine or even call a friend for a cheeky catch-up."

It might not be so healthy for your bank balance or phone bill, but we guarantee it will be for your waist-line!

16/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!100 baby names fit for a royal
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayTricks and tips for an active new year
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         