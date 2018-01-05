Find a distraction

Sharmain says: "Once you have established a pattern and cause, it’s time to change your behaviour from ‘coping’ to a ‘reaction’ to either an internal or external craving.



The best way to change one habit is to replace it with another feel good (non-food) habit! Alongside your food diary, pencil in another column titled ‘diversion’. Next to each craving occasion insert an alternative (non-food) activity, which is realistic and relevant for you to do.



For example, if you crave sweet foods after lunch at work go for a brisk walk around the block, do some online window shopping whilst on your break, read a magazine or even call a friend for a cheeky catch-up."



It might not be so healthy for your bank balance or phone bill, but we guarantee it will be for your waist-line!