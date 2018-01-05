Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body

In this article





















From making the most of her figure, to her real exercise routine, Ursula Dewey met with Eva to find out her insider secrets to A-list body perfection (and to try get Ryan's number).



We all want to know how to achieve her levels of svelte but curvy perfection but, word of warning, it’s harder than it looks to be this gorgeous...



A-list beauty , model, actress and girlfriend of the babelicious Ryan Gosling , no wonder we all want what she’s got. Eva Mendes is the ultimate Californian girl, leading the healthy, balanced lifestyle (with lashings of glamour) that makes her the natural choice to front Reebok’s EasyTone Campaign From making the most of her figure, to her real exercise routine,met with Eva to find out her insider secrets to A-list body perfection (and to try get Ryan's number).We all want to know how to achieve her levels of svelte but curvy perfection but, word of warning, it’s harder than it looks to be this gorgeous... Image © Rankin



Eva Wears Reebok EasyTones

