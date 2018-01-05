>
>
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
 Photo 11/11 
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
In this article

Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body


Have confidence

Being an A-list beauty isn’t just about having curves in all the right places. It’s about having poise and body confidence from within, which is something you can teach yourself.

Eva says confidence comes from 'accepting the things that I just can’t change and changing the things that I can.'

And not being too serious helps. As well as being somewhat disciplined about nutrition and fitness, Eva’s other secret to looking so youthful?

'Not taking myself too seriously and really laughing at whatever I like laughing at!'

Like when we ask for Ryan Gosling's number... Well it was worth a try.

www.reebok.com

Image © Sipa

27/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersStars who married the same person twice ...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!The most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         