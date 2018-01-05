>
>
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
  
In this article

De-stress

Being stressed can lead to weight-gain so it’s best to keep it at bay - especially in the quest for an A list body. Eva Mendes’ de-stress routine is simple - bubble baths and girlfriends, sometimes even together...

'If I’m stressed I love having baths. Actually me and my girlfriend Liv Tyler we just did this yesterday, we go to Korean spas in LA and went to this particular one where they scrub us from head to toe and then we sat in the steam room and spa for like five hours.'

If you don’t have Liv Tyler’s number to hand, your best girl mate will do. Finding time for a steam, spa and sauna, even if it’s at your local gym after a long day will help melt away any tensions. Making time for you (and your best girls) is essential.

Image © Thinkstock

27/02/2012
