In this article





















Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body

Sacrifice











Well if exercise equals pizza (or Eva's killer figure) I think we’ve just found our motivation!

Whether that means forgoing that extra biscuit with your tea or saying no to a full fat cappuccino. These easy little temptations can add up to major calories Eva Mendes says: 'If I skip my exercise for the day I try to watch what I eat. I try and find the balance. If I’m not going to exercise, then I’m not going to eat pizza.'Well if exercise equals pizza (or Eva's killer figure) I think we’ve just found our motivation! Image © Sipa Sadly sacrifice is essential if you want to have an A list figure.

