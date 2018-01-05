|
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
Sacrifice
Sadly sacrifice is essential if you want to have an A list figure.
Whether that means forgoing that extra biscuit with your tea or saying no to a full fat cappuccino. These easy little temptations can add up to major calories.
Eva Mendes says: 'If I skip my exercise for the day I try to watch what I eat. I try and find the balance. If I’m not going to exercise, then I’m not going to eat pizza.'
Well if exercise equals pizza (or Eva's killer figure) I think we’ve just found our motivation!
