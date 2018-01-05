>
>
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
  
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
In this article

Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body


Sacrifice

Sadly sacrifice is essential if you want to have an A list figure.

Whether that means forgoing that extra biscuit with your tea or saying no to a full fat cappuccino. These easy little temptations can add up to major calories.

Eva Mendes says: 'If I skip my exercise for the day I try to watch what I eat. I try and find the balance. If I’m not going to exercise, then I’m not going to eat pizza.'

Well if exercise equals pizza (or Eva's killer figure) I think we’ve just found our motivation!

Image © Sipa

27/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramTime management tips: Get more done in less time
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         