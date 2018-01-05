In this article





















Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body

Find time



Of course sometimes life takes over and there just aren’t enough hours in the day. In which case you should think in minutes. Twenty to be exact.



'You can always find time - usually you can find 20 minutes for a quick run or something,' Eva says.



Even if you just do a twenty minute abdominal session you’ll feel the benefit - and Eva Mendes is strict on herself and always makes time for exercise. It’s clearly something that she enjoys.Of course sometimes life takes over and there just aren’t enough hours in the day. In which case you should think in minutes. Twenty to be exact.'You can always find time - usually you can find 20 minutes for a quick run or something,' Eva says.Even if you just do a twenty minute abdominal session you’ll feel the benefit - and trust us, those endorphins will be well worth the extra effort.

Image © Sipa

