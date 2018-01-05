>
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
  
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
Find time


Find time 

Eva Mendes is strict on herself and always makes time for exercise. It’s clearly something that she enjoys.

Of course sometimes life takes over and there just aren’t enough hours in the day. In which case you should think in minutes. Twenty to be exact.

'You can always find time - usually you can find 20 minutes for a quick run or something,' Eva says.

Even if you just do a twenty minute abdominal session you’ll feel the benefit - and trust us, those endorphins will be well worth the extra effort.


