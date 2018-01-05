|
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
Work out your work out styleSome of us get more done when we’re in a group workout situation - Boxercise anyone?
But equally if your workout style is more effective when you’re solo, don’t force yourself to accompany your friend on her next run.
Exercise is a personal thing and you have to do what you feel comfortable with.
Eva Mendes is a lone ranger when it comes to exercise: 'I tend to want to be alone.
'I don’t like to be a gym with other people and that - I just feel like it’s private - you’re challenging yourself and making strange sounds! It’s a very personal kind of experience.'
Image © Thinkstock
Ursula Dewey
27/02/2012
