Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
  
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body


Work out your work out style

Some of us get more done when we’re in a group workout situation - Boxercise anyone?

But equally if your workout style is more effective when you’re solo, don’t force yourself to accompany your friend on her next run.

Exercise is a personal thing and you have to do what you feel comfortable with.

Eva Mendes is a lone ranger when it comes to exercise: 'I tend to want to be alone.

'I don’t like to be a gym with other people and that - I just feel like it’s private - you’re challenging yourself and making strange sounds! It’s a very personal kind of experience.'

27/02/2012
