Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
Take a walk

One of Eva’s favourite outdoors activities is hiking in the Hollywood hills with her trusty dog, Hugo.

She says: 'When it comes to working out I tend to do better when I’m outside in nature or with my dog otherwise, in addition to that, I do light weights.'

Get outside and get active - even if that means power walking rather than a run.

If you want to challenge yourself more, make like Eva Mendes and don a pair of Reebok’s EasyTone trainers - their slightly unstable soles make your core muscles work harder to keep balanced, toning up the tiny muscles in your legs and bum by up to 28% more than regular trainers.

Keep those to hand next time Rex wants a walk.

Image: Eva Mendes takes Hugo for a walk, or is it the othe way around? ® Sipa

27/02/2012
