Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
Take a walkOne of Eva’s favourite outdoors activities is hiking in the Hollywood hills with her trusty dog, Hugo.
She says: 'When it comes to working out I tend to do better when I’m outside in nature or with my dog otherwise, in addition to that, I do light weights.'
Get outside and get active - even if that means power walking rather than a run.
If you want to challenge yourself more, make like Eva Mendes and don a pair of Reebok’s EasyTone trainers - their slightly unstable soles make your core muscles work harder to keep balanced, toning up the tiny muscles in your legs and bum by up to 28% more than regular trainers.
Keep those to hand next time Rex wants a walk.
Image: Eva Mendes takes Hugo for a walk, or is it the othe way around? ® Sipa
Ursula Dewey
27/02/2012
