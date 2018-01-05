In this article





















Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body

One of Eva's favourite outdoors activities is hiking in the Hollywood hills with her trusty dog, Hugo.She says: 'When it comes to working out I tend to do better when I'm outside in nature or with my dog otherwise, in addition to that, I do light weights.'Get outside and get active - even if that means power walking rather than a run.If you want to challenge yourself more, make like Eva Mendes and don a pair of Reebok's EasyTone trainers - their slightly unstable soles make your core muscles work harder to keep balanced, toning up the tiny muscles in your legs and bum by up to 28% more than regular trainers.Keep those to hand next time Rex wants a walk.


