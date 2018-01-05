In this article





















Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body

Detox



Eva has reportedly tried a goat’s milk detox, to cleanse her system and give her skin a boost.



We’re not sure we could survive on goat's milk alone, but if you have problems with acne or eczema swapping your usual dairy for goat's milk can help as it is lower in lactose.



If you’re thinking about a detox check out our feature on The occasional detox can have multiple benefits; increasing your energy levels, clearing your skin and giving your body a thorough cleanse.Eva has reportedly tried a goat’s milk detox, to cleanse her system and give her skin a boost.We’re not sure we could survive on goat's milk alone, but if you have problems with acne or eczema swapping your usual dairy for goat's milk can help as it is lower in lactose.If you’re thinking about a detox check out our feature on detoxing

Eva Mendes might say no to fad diets but the odd detox is an A-lister’s right of passage. Image Brand X © Features

