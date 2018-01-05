>
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
  
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body


Balanced diet

Of course eating all the chocolate your body craves is a dangerous notion, but for Eva the concept of dieting is one that she rejects.
She says: 'I don’t diet ever. I think it’s a bad idea. What I do, is that if I have something coming up, I might cut my portions down a bit.

'recently cut out chicken and red meat from my diet. I’m not a full vegetarian but I feel pretty good about everything - my skin is much better.'
Striking a balance between healthy eating habits and the odd treat works best.

When it comes to a little self indulgence even Eva Mendes can’t deny that chocolate wins every time: “Chocolate is a great pick me up - definitely one of my favourite snacks!”

27/02/2012
