Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
Balanced diet
Of course eating all the chocolate your body craves is a dangerous notion, but for Eva the concept of dieting
is one that she rejects.
She says: 'I don’t diet
ever. I think it’s a bad idea. What I do, is that if I have something coming up, I might cut my portions down a bit.
'recently cut out chicken and red meat from my diet
. I’m not a full vegetarian
but I feel pretty good about everything - my skin is much better.'
Striking a balance between healthy eating habits and the odd treat works best.
When it comes to a little self indulgence even Eva Mendes
can’t deny that chocolate wins every time: “Chocolate is a great pick me up - definitely one of my favourite snacks!”
Image © Sipa