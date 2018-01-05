Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
Be Yourself
While for Eva her body is her work, when it comes to having an A-list figure it’s important to maintain your individuality and be realistic.
If you have curves like Christina Hendricks
or an hour glass figure like Eva Mendes
, don’t fight against your strengths, embrace what you have and work with them.
'For what I do for a living, I need to keep my instrument completely strong and optimal, but I don’t put pressure on me to look a certain way because looking a certain way didn’t get me here.'
Image © Sipa