>
>
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
  
Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body
In this article

Eva Mendes tips for an A-list body


Be Yourself

While for Eva her body is her work, when it comes to having an A-list figure it’s important to maintain your individuality and be realistic.

If you have curves like Christina Hendricks or an hour glass figure like Eva Mendes, don’t fight against your strengths, embrace what you have and work with them.

'For what I do for a living, I need to keep my instrument completely strong and optimal, but I don’t put pressure on me to look a certain way because looking a certain way didn’t get me here.'

Image © Sipa

27/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsCelebrity Men with Glasses
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         