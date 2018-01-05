An all purpose sports bra © Getty Images/Jupiterimages A good sports bra is an essential piece of kit, but with many priced around £30 to £40 it’s a pricey outlay, especially during these economically bumpy times. Which is why a new trend toward “multi-purpose” sports bras is welcome news.



Several companies are reporting increased sales of sports bras that offer enough shape and comfort for all day wear - to the office or out with friends - and also the required support for a work out at the gym.



Selaine Saxby, founder of online sports bra company LessBounce.com, says that a popular buy in 2010 is “traditional-style sports bras that look like everyday bras and offer good shape but are also very supportive during exercise.”



“Women are looking for value-for-money sports bras, especially a product that they can wear for running or going to the gym, as well as during the day in the office or while out with friends,” Saxby says. “We’re seeing increased sales of these types of multi-activity bras.”









