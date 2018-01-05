Getting the right fit © Getty Images/Jupiterimages How to get the right sports bra fit

Saxby runs me through the finer points of finding the right sports bra:

* Let a professional measure you, both around your back and the fullest part of your bosom.

* Buy the right type of bra for your sport. Higher impact bras give more support.

* Try it on. A sports bra should support from above and at the sides of your chest. Ensure the straps won’t slip.

* The bigger the bust the more engineering there will be. Some larger sizes will have under-wiring and shoulder pads for extra support and comfort.

* Look out for moulded, seamless cups to prevent rubbing. Side clasps, rather than a back clasp, are good if your workout includes sit-ups or similar.

* Ideally, sports bras should be made from a material that wicks away sweat.







Test run

The four bras on test here are aimed at women looking for a garment they can wear during the day and to the gym.



The testers:

I am a keen runner, and enjoy hill walking, cycling, yoga and circuits classes. I am aged 41 and a size 34A.

Jill Stevenson is a PR consultant. She is a gym bunny and power walker. She is aged 44 and a size 32D.









