>
>
Finding your fit: the quest for the perfect sports bra
Article in images

Getting the right fit

 

© Getty Images/Jupiterimages - Getting the right fit
© Getty Images/Jupiterimages
How to get the right sports bra fit
Saxby runs me through the finer points of finding the right sports bra:
* Let a professional measure you, both around your back and the fullest part of your bosom.
* Buy the right type of bra for your sport. Higher impact bras give more support.
* Try it on. A sports bra should support from above and at the sides of your chest. Ensure the straps won’t slip.
* The bigger the bust the more engineering there will be. Some larger sizes will have under-wiring and shoulder pads for extra support and comfort.
* Look out for moulded, seamless cups to prevent rubbing. Side clasps, rather than a back clasp, are good if your workout includes sit-ups or similar.
* Ideally, sports bras should be made from a material that wicks away sweat.



Test run
The four bras on test here are aimed at women looking for a garment they can wear during the day and to the gym.

The testers:
I am a keen runner, and enjoy hill walking, cycling, yoga and circuits classes. I am aged 41 and a size 34A.
Jill Stevenson is a PR consultant. She is a gym bunny and power walker. She is aged 44 and a size 32D.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
26/03/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         