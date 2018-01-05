Pure Lime High Impact Bra Pure Lime High Impact Bra Pure Lime High Impact Bra

Sizes: 30-40 A, B, C, D, DD, E, F

£29 from www.lessbounce.com

Details: Adjustable, multiway sports bra with rear fastening, seamfree cups, black or white only.

My verdict: Really great fit and extremely comfortable. I could happily wear this all day long. The bra also gave my boobs a bit of a lift, which looked great under a tight fitting top. Even while running and bouncing on my daughter’s trampoline, this bra did the job of keeping my chest firmly in place.







