Finding your fit: the quest for the perfect sports bra
Article in images

Pure Lime High Impact Bra

 

Sizes: 30-40 A, B, C, D, DD, E, F
£29 from www.lessbounce.com
Details: Adjustable, multiway sports bra with rear fastening, seamfree cups, black or white only.
My verdict: Really great fit and extremely comfortable. I could happily wear this all day long. The bra also gave my boobs a bit of a lift, which looked great under a tight fitting top. Even while running and bouncing on my daughter’s trampoline, this bra did the job of keeping my chest firmly in place.




  
  
26/03/2010
