>
>
Finding your fit: the quest for the perfect sports bra
Article in images

Freya Soft Cup Sports Bra

 

Freya Soft Cup Sports Bra - Freya Soft Cup Sports Bra
Freya Soft Cup Sports Bra
Freya Soft Cup Sports Bra
Sizes: 32-38C and 28-40 D, DD, E, F, FF, G, GG, H
£26 from www.lessbounce.com
Details: High impact, soft cup, rear fastening, adjustable shoulder straps, scoop back.
Jill’s verdict: I loved the way this bra perked up my now-sagging boobs! Because there were no horrible big “sticky out” bits or wires it looked good under a tight top, too. I'd feel very comfortable wearing this with a t-shirt. It definitely does what it says on the tin, i.e. gives me support both during my day-to-day business and when at the gym.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
26/03/2010
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders Spoilers100 baby names fit for a royal
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         