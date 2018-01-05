Freya Soft Cup Sports Bra Freya Soft Cup Sports Bra Freya Soft Cup Sports Bra

Sizes: 32-38C and 28-40 D, DD, E, F, FF, G, GG, H

£26 from www.lessbounce.com

Details: High impact, soft cup, rear fastening, adjustable shoulder straps, scoop back.

Jill’s verdict: I loved the way this bra perked up my now-sagging boobs! Because there were no horrible big “sticky out” bits or wires it looked good under a tight top, too. I'd feel very comfortable wearing this with a t-shirt. It definitely does what it says on the tin, i.e. gives me support both during my day-to-day business and when at the gym.









